Montana climber dies in fall at Glacier National Park

A 19-year-old Montana man died at Glacier National Park on Tuesday in a suspected climbing accident, according to the park service.

The body of Winslow Nichols, of Columbia, was spotted by helicopter and recovered after a friend reported he’d lost contact with his climbing partner, the National Park Service said in a statement Wednesday.

The two men had planned to hike and climb Mount Brown, which is around 8,500 feet in elevation, the park service said.

The circumstances of Nichols' death are under investigation but rangers suspect he fell while climbing. No foul play is suspected, officials said.

The death happened one day after a climbing guide died after a fall on Mount Shasta in Northern California and several other climbers were injured.

The guide, Jillian Elizabeth Webster, 32, of Oregon, was tethered to two climbers when one of them lost their footing and all three fell, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said.

The other two climbers, a man and a woman, had injuries including leg fractures, the office said.

Two other climbers were injured in separate incidents Monday on Mount Shasta, and a sixth person fell Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.