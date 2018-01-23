Authorities hope to start allowing residents to return by month's end to a Southern California community devastated by mudslides — if they can get most utilities restored by then.

Officials said Sunday that it will be a gradual process getting residents back into homes in Montecito, where at least 21 people were killed during flash floods Jan. 9. A 17-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl remain missing.

U.S. 101 in Santa Barbara County, swamped by the mudslides, reopened Sunday after a nearly two-week closure that caused traffic headaches across the region, state officials said.

The coastal town's narrow streets are clogged with bulldozers and utility trucks as crews remove mud and boulders and rebuild drainage pipes and power lines.

A powerful storm on Jan. 9 brought down boulders and trees from hillsides made bare by last month's wildfires. Hundreds of homes were destroyed or damaged.

Crews worked around the clock clearing drainage areas, stabilizing embankments and repairing guardrails and signs. They also cleaned and swept the highway.

