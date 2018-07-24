More than 100 now suing USC, retired gynecologist over sex harassment allegations

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LOS ANGELES — More than 50 former and current students of the University of Southern California said Monday in a new lawsuit that the school mishandled complaints that a longtime gynecologist engaged in inappropriate behavior during pelvic exams.

The number of people suing USC and Dr. George Tyndall now tops a hundred, following the new court filing by the firm D. Miller and Associates.

California's state Department of Education said last month it was investigating USC's response to allegations that Tyndall groped female students during campus office visits and improperly photographed and made comments about the women's bodies.

Complaints made as early as 1990 were not fully investigated until 2016, the agency said. Tyndall, 71, retired in 2017.

"The University is conducting a thorough investigation into this matter," USC said in a statement Monday. "We will be seeking a prompt and fair resolution that is respectful of our former students. We are committed to providing the women of USC with the best, most thorough and respectful health care services of any university."

Tyndall could not be reached for comment Monday. But he has previously denied wrongdoing.

He has not been charged with a crime, but police are investigating allegations from dozens of women and more than 400 students made complaints through a university hotline. USC has said it is cooperating with the investigations.

"A blind eye was turned towards these women's pleas for help," attorney Andy Rubenstein said in a statement Monday. "USC's inexcusable inaction gave Dr. Tyndall the opportunity to abuse countless more patients over many years."

Tyndall was suspended with pay in 2016 and retired the next year with a financial payout from USC.