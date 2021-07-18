IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

More than 30 injured in repellent attack inside Miami-area store

The suspect took candles and fled in a yellow taxi, police said.
By Dennis Romero

More than 30 shoppers were injured Saturday when a suspect sprayed a strong repellent inside a Miami-area store, police said.

After taking candles by force from the Bath & Body Works at Miami International Mall in Doral, Florida, the suspect fled in a yellow taxi, said Doral Police spokesman Rey Valdes.

Police had not yet made an arrest.

"We started coughing, actually, where we were, and we weren't even that close," a shopper told NBC Miami. "We felt it. We could smell it. We could breath it."

A manager who was sprayed directly in the face was hospitalized, the TV staton reported.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue department did not immediately respond to a request for information about the status of the shoppers.

Valdes said the repellent might have been bear spray, which is more potent that pepper spray.

