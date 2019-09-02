Breaking News Emails
Dozens of people were unaccounted for after a boat off the coast of Santa Cruz Island, north of Los Angeles, caught fire Monday morning.
The U.S. Coast Guard was searching for 34 people from the 75-foot vessel, a petty officer told NBC Los Angeles. Five crew members had been rescued from the boat, the officer said. One suffered a minor injury.
Firefighters also rushed to the scene of the dive boat at about 3.28 a.m., the Ventura County Fire Department said in a tweet.
"Multiple rescue assets" were dispatched to help "people in distress" and were joined by rescuers from local agencies, the Coast Guard added.
Santa Cruz Island is part of the Channel Islands National Park, off the coast of Ventura.
This is a developing news story. Please check back for details.