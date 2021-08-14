All 57 people on a Niagara Falls-bound bus that crashed in central New York state Saturday were hospitalized with injuries ranging from minor to serious, authorities said.

The 12:41 p.m. rollover on the New York State Thruway near the village of Weedsport did not appear to involve any other vehicles, state police said.

Twenty-five of the patients were taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, a spokesperson said.

The agency said the destination was tourist magnet Niagara Falls, but the bus's origination wasn't immediately clear.

State Police are investigating a serious injury rollover crash involving a tour bus on I-90 WB, in the town of Brutus, Cayuga County. The right lane remains closed just west of exit 40 (Weedsport), causing traffic delays of approximately 8 miles. pic.twitter.com/6EUICCHr0c — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) August 14, 2021

The Associated Press reported the bus had been in the Fishkill area, in New York's Hudson Valley, before heading toward Niagara Falls.

State police said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

Images from the scene depicted a bus with its split windshield missing and dents on its passenger side and roof. Debris was strewn nearby, and patches of greenery were attached to parts of the vehicle.

Weedsport is about 25 miles west of Syracuse.