By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Community members have raised more than $90,000 for a Los Angeles-area teacher after being captured on video punching a student who had repeatedly called him racial slurs.

A GoFundMe page had raised $90,960 by Tuesday afternoon for Marston Riley, a music teacher at Maywood Academy High School.

Cecilia Diaz Jimenez, a resident of Maywood, started the fundraiser on Saturday with an initial goal of $50,000.

Video posted to social media shows Riley, who is black, repeatedly hitting the student, who returns some of the blows. Before the scuffle, the video showed the student throwing a basketball at the 64-year-old Riley and repeatedly calling him names and racial slurs.

The student was treated for minor injuries, and Riley was released on bond after being arrested on suspicion of child abuse.

Riley's arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 30 at the L.A. County Metropolitan Courthouse, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The school district said Monday that administrators have met with students, staff and parents "to begin the healing process."

There is a ongoing investigation being handled by the Sheriff's special victims bureau.