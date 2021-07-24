More cicadas that 'like to scream' are emerging this summer

Just when you thought the cicadas were gone for good, another type of cicada is set to emerge and these little insects are screamers.

While many in the U.S. got to experience the Brood X cicadas, which come out every 17 years through tiny holes in the ground to mate, this other insect is known as the dog-day cicada and it's about to have its moment in the sun.

According to a Facebook post from Catoctin Mountain Park in Thurmont, Maryland, the dog-day cicada or the Neotibicen canicularis is a cicada that pops up during the hot dog days of summer.

"Think the cicadas are gone? Think again! Now that the periodical cicadas have finished their life cycle, it’s time for the annual cicadas to emerge. ... Although they are labeled as annual, they take 2-3 years to develop and emerge. Unlike periodical cicadas, the population is not synced up allowing an emergence to happen every year giving the appearance of being annual. They are much larger than periodical cicadas and have black eyes. Like all cicadas, they are harmless and like to scream."

"Ugh. I thought we were done with those gross things," reacted one commenter.

"Yup, heard some yesterday," confirmed another poster.

"Just Noooo," wrote another.

The Brood X cicadas with beady red eyes emerged this past spring and their mating call could be heard in several states, including Georgia, Illinois and New York. Dr. Michael Raupp, an entomologist at the University of Maryland, previously told "TODAY" Digital that their "screams" were a mating call by the male insects.

“The cicadas are making that sound because it’s all about romance,” Raupp says. “This is the male cicada trying to convince that special someone that she should be the mother of his nymphs.”

The dog-day cicadas are larger than the Brood X cicadas and can be identified by their green bodies and black eyes.

And while it is noted that all cicadas are harmless, there's no denying that they can be a nuisance, crashing sporting events to even causing a car crash.

But not everyone found the Brood X cicadas to be annoying — some even saw an opportunity to make gourmet grub out of the insects. No word yet as to whether the dog-day cicadas will end up in any trendy culinary creations, or if they taste like chicken.