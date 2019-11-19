More racist graffiti found at Syracuse University, school says

A day after school officials announced a school-wide suspension of all fraternity activities because of an allegedly racist incident, more racist graffiti was discovered at Syracuse University on Monday.
The New York school’s Department of Public Safety said in a statement that it was investigating vandalism with derogatory language toward African Americans.
The graffiti was in the school’s Day Hall, a residential building where slurs targeting Asians and African Americans were reportedly found earlier this month.
The department said school officers were interviewing residents.
On Sunday, department officials said they had gathered “substantial evidence” that a group of fraternity members subjected a black student to a “verbal racial epithet” over the weekend.
Only one fraternity was said to be involved, but university Chancellor Kent Syverud said Sunday that a temporary ban would be instituted on all fraternities.
“Given recent history, all fraternities must come together with the University community to reflect upon how to prevent recurrence of such seriously troubling behavior," Syverud said.
The suspension came amid student protests about previous incidents of racism and a request from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to investigate.