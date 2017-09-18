A third day of protests in Missouri over the acquittal of a former police officer charged with murder ended in chaos and multiple arrests, authorities said.

St. Louis police said "groups of criminals" were "creating chaos" downtown. In a statement on Twitter, police said there were reports of significant property damage.

Officers confiscate weapons, guns, protective gear from a rioter. Suspect was taken into custody. #StLVerdict pic.twitter.com/2rObBhQHu8 — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 18, 2017

An unidentified chemical was thrown on police, another statement said, and a bicycle officer was transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were arrested.

Thirty-three people were charged after protests Saturday, and Sunday's apparent violence came after a day of peaceful demonstrations outside St. Louis police headquarters.

The protests erupted Friday after St. Louis Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson acquitted the former officer, Jason Stockley, who was charged in the 2011 killing of Anthony Lamar Smith, 24.

Prosecutors said Stockley, who is white, shot Smith five times and intended to kill Smith, who is black, after a high-speed pursuit. Authorities also alleged that he planted a gun on Smith.

Stockley said he felt he was in imminent danger when he opened fire. Wilson said there was no evidence that he planted the gun.

A former alderman, Antonio French, criticized authorities' response to the protests, saying they were "repeating the mistakes of their predecessors."

"They're treating this like a disaster, doing briefings with [law enforcement officers] and delivering updates with stats and numbers about arrests made," French wrote on Twitter. "The only thing they offer the community is they be 'allowed' to 1st amendment rights, as if that's a concession."