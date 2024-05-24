Morgan Spurlock, documentary filmmaker behind 'Super Size Me,' dies at 53

Morgan Spurlock, the muckraking documentary filmmaker who chronicled a 30-day period when he ate only McDonald's food in the Oscar-nominated "Super Size Me," a project that helped raise awareness about the dangers of poor nutrition, died Thursday in New York from complications of cancer.

He was 53.

Morgan Spurlock at the Los Angeles premiere of his film "Super Size Me," in 2004, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill / AP file

"It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan," Spurlock's brother Craig said in a statement. "Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas and generosity. Today the world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him."

