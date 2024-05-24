IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
May. 24, 2024, 2:21 PM UTC
Morgan Spurlock, documentary filmmaker behind 'Super Size Me,' dies at 53

"Today the world has lost a true creative genius and a special man," the filmmaker's brother said in a statement. "I am so proud to have worked together with him."
Filmmaker Morgan Spurlock accepts the award for Documentary Title of the Year in 2005 in Las Vegas.Ethan Miller / Getty Images file
By Daniel Arkin and Diana Dasrath

Morgan Spurlock, the muckraking documentary filmmaker who chronicled a 30-day period when he ate only McDonald's food in the Oscar-nominated "Super Size Me," a project that helped raise awareness about the dangers of poor nutrition, died Thursday in New York from complications of cancer.

He was 53.

Morgan Spurlock at the Los Angeles premiere of his film "Super Size Me," in 2004, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill / AP file

"It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan," Spurlock's brother Craig said in a statement. "Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas and generosity. Today the world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him."

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

