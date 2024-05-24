Morgan Spurlock, documentary filmmaker behind 'Super Size Me,' dies at 53

Morgan Spurlock, the muckraking documentary filmmaker who chronicled a 30-day period when he ate only McDonald's food in the Oscar-nominated "Super Size Me," a project that helped raise awareness about the dangers of poor nutrition, died Thursday in New York from complications of cancer.
He was 53.
"It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan," Spurlock's brother Craig said in a statement. "Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas and generosity. Today the world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him."
This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.