Multiple people shot near Morgan State University in Baltimore

Baltimore police said that multiple people have been shot at an address that appears close to Morgan State University, and that they are investigating an "active shooter."

More details about the situation were not immediately clear. Baltimore police said around 10 p.m. on social media platform X that people should shelter in place.

"An active investigation is currently underway related to a report of shots being fired on or near campus. Please stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center and shelter in place," the university said in an alert.

Morgan State University did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and it is not confirmed or clear that it is involved.

A Baltimore police spokesperson said that there were multiple victims. More details were not available.

Police on X gave the address as the 1700 block of Argonne Drive, which appears on online maps to be on the campus.

Morgan State says on its website that it is among the nation's most diverse historically Black colleges and universities, and the largest in Maryland. It had around 9,100 students in last fall's semester, it said.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was assisting Baltimore police.