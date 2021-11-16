Morgan Wallen announces cross-country tour following racial slur scandal

Morgan Wallen, who was dropped from the airwaves and by his label earlier this year after he was caught on video shouting a racial slur, announced a cross-country tour on Monday.

The "Dangerous Tour" will last nearly eight months beginning in February. Wallen will be performing at venues in 46 cities, including two nights at New York's Madison Square Garden and one at Los Angeles' Staples Center.

Wallen was temporarily dropped from country radio playlists following a video published in February that showed him shouting obscenities to a friend.

Following coverage of the incident, Wallen almost immediately saw a 1,220 percent increase in digital album sales and a 327 percent increase in song sales. His “Dangerous: The Double Album” remains the most successful album of 2021 so far and his live performances have sold out in minutes.

In a July interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America," Wallen, 28, said he hadn't considered what the response to his racist behavior might say about the country music industry.

"I haven’t really sat and thought about that," Wallen admitted.

Following the release of the video, Wallen posted an apology to his Instagram, asking his fans not to defend his actions.

Wallen's tour is being promoted by Live Nation, which is facing lawsuits after 10 people died and many more were injured in a crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston.

Wallen and Live Nation did not immediately responded to requests for comment Tuesday.