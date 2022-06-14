Morticians describe the devastating toll assault-style weapons do to bodies

Not much stuns mortician Hari Close after embalming more than 12,000 bodies over 30 years.

But Close was left speechless last spring when he was tasked with preparing the body of a man who had been shot in the head with an assault-style weapon.

Close worked alone in his funeral home in Baltimore for 26 hours over three days, hoping plaster, clay and other materials could give the man’s family the closure that comes with an open-casket funeral.

But there was not much he could do. The top half of the man’s head was gone.

“Imagine a full face, cut in half. It looked like half of an egg,” Close said. “There was nothing there.”

Close points to a diagram to show how his work is affected by gun violence. Rosem Morton for NBC News

For Close, it was the latest intimate look at the destruction wrought by high-powered firearms, such as those recently used to kill 35 children and adults in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and a medical center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“They’re made for devastation,” said Close, 61, who is also the president of the National Funeral Directors & Morticians Association. “It tears a body apart.”

As a surge in gun violence over the last two years of the pandemic has led more bodies to their preparation-room tables, Close and other morticians are joining a nationwide call for federal lawmakers to enact change.

"I would love them to come into my funeral home and try to justify that type of death to a family," Close said. “They need to see the reality of these guns.”

Open caskets help the healing process

When someone is shot in the head at close range with a handgun, it is still possible to hold an open-casket funeral — a critical step in helping loved ones grieve and heal while suffering a traumatic and sudden loss, several morticians said.

“It’s almost like you don’t believe that they’re gone,” said Monica Torres, an embalmer and a cosmetic reconstructive specialist in Phoenix. “That viewing, being able to see that person, it makes it real.”

Embalmers can use a solution to glue the cranium back together, using photographs of the deceased when they were alive as references.

“We try our best to use our skills, no different than a surgeon would do. It’s just post-mortem,” said Vernie Fountain, an embalmer and a mortuary reconstructive specialist in Springfield, Missouri.

Other basic strategies include adjusting the lighting, or ordering a reverse casket if the wound is only visible from the right side of the face.

But if someone is shot in the head at close range with an assault-style weapon, embalmers are extremely limited in what they can do.

“It greatly diminishes the chances for success,” said Dominick Astorino, an embalmer who teaches mortuary science at schools in Chicago and Detroit.

In the last decade, Astorino said he has worked on several bodies of U.S. military members killed overseas by weapons of war, as well as those of local residents gunned down by assault-style weapons.

“The nature of the wounds to the head look explosive,” he said. “It’s very sobering and unnecessary to see any human being in that condition.”