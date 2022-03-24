Mother of 3 collapses at finish line of Los Angeles charity marathon and later dies

A mother of three who collapsed Sunday at the finish line of the Los Angeles Marathon later died, race officials said.

Trisha Paddock, 46, a participant in the Charity Challenge Half Marathon, died after the race, according to a statement this week from race organizers.

“This is a devastating loss, and our deepest sympathies go out to her family and loved ones,” the statement said. “We are in touch with Trisha’s family and are supporting them through this very difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

Trisha was raising funds for The Asian American Drug Abuse Program, a charity whose mission is to Change Lives and Save Families.”

Trisha Paddock and her husband Ryan. NBC Los Angeles

Paddock met with the Los Angeles Fire Department shortly after noon on Sunday due to a medical complaint, which escalated to a cardiac arrest, LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said Sunday, NBC Los Angeles reported.

"Medical aid was quickly provided by over a dozen personnel, including LAFD Cycle Teams, and the patient was rapidly treated and transported to a local hospital," Scott said.

She later died at the hospital, although it was unclear exactly when.

Paddock, of Rancho Palos Verdes, was an avid runner and walker, her husband, Ryan Paddock, told NBC Los Angeles.

But more than for the exercise or the thrill of the sport, she was participating for the good of the charitable cause, Ryan Paddock said.

“She was very passionate about no one being excluded."

The Asian American Drug Abuse Program reiterated that sentiment in a statement about Paddock’s death.

“Trisha was an avid supporter of causes that championed inclusivity, diversity, and equity, and was passionate about participating in charitable efforts that she believed in," the statement said.

"She was known by everyone to be incredibly caring and compassionate and will be remembered for her warmhearted demeanor and community volunteer work.”

Paddocks children were between the ages of 14 and 20, the group said. Paddock’s relatives could not be reached for comment Thursday afternoon.

Ryan Paddock told NBC Los Angeles he waited for his wife at the finish line and said she texted him alerting him she was only 1 mile away. He said she didn’t have any known health issues.

A GoFundMe page launched for the Paddocks said she suffered a major heart attack and went on life support after she collapsed.

Paddock’s daughter, Hannah, told NBC Los Angeles, “Knowing her was proof that she had a big heart.”

The Paddocks plan on attending the LA Marathon next year and walking it in her honor.

Ryan Paddock said his wife lived life stressing the importance of recognizing inequities in the world and trying to help.

“For her it was important that life was authentic,” he said. “There is such a thing as hunger, there is such a thing as race discrimination, there is such a thing as kids who are depressed.”