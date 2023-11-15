IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Mother of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher sentenced to 21 months in prison

The student shot his teacher in the first-grade classroom at a Virginia elementary school in January.
Deja Taylor arrives with attorney James Ellenson at the Sheriff's Office in Newport News, Va., on April 13, 2023, to turn herself in.
By Rebecca Cohen

The mother of a 6-year-old student who shot his first-grade teacher in Virginia has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison.

Deja Taylor was sentenced Wednesday to 21 months in prison for using marijuana while owning a firearm.

Virginia elementary school teacher Abigail Zwerner poses for a portrait at an undisclosed location in Virginia on March 20, 2023.
Virginia elementary school teacher Abigail Zwerner in Virginia on March 20.Carlos Bernate for NBC News

Taylor's son used her gun when he shot 26-year-old teacher, Abigail Zwerner, in January at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, V.A., prosecutors said.

He fired a 9mm handgun while the teacher was sitting at the reading table in their first-grade classroom, officials said.

Taylor was convicted on federal charges of using drugs when the gun was purchased.

