The mother of a 6-year-old student who shot his first-grade teacher in Virginia has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison.

Deja Taylor was sentenced Wednesday to 21 months in prison for using marijuana while owning a firearm.

Virginia elementary school teacher Abigail Zwerner in Virginia on March 20. Carlos Bernate for NBC News

Taylor's son used her gun when he shot 26-year-old teacher, Abigail Zwerner, in January at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, V.A., prosecutors said.

He fired a 9mm handgun while the teacher was sitting at the reading table in their first-grade classroom, officials said.

Taylor was convicted on federal charges of using drugs when the gun was purchased.