Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Minyvonne Burke

An 18-year-old man in Oklahoma was gunned down by his mother Thursday and two female teens, also believed to be her children, were also shot, officials said.

Deputies were called to the Nuyaka-area home around 6:30 a.m. CT (7:30 a.m. ET) for reports of a shooting. When authorities arrived, they found the 18-year-old dead and two other teens suffering from gunshot wounds, Sheriff Eddy Rice said during a news conference.

Rice said Hall is the mother of the 18-year-old man, who has not been named, and believes she is also the mother of the two female teens.

The two girls were taken to the hospital. One is in critical condition and the other is stable, authorities said.

Rice told media he believes the 911 call came from a guest in the home and said the father of the children was not there when the shooting occurred.

Deputies arrested Amy Leann Hall, 38, Thursday and charged her with first-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill.

"We do not have a motive at this time. We are still investigating this," he said.