Mother accused of throwing 1-month-old daughter, 2-year-old son from second-floor window

A 1-month-old girl and her 2-year-old brother are in the hospital after their mother threw them out of the window of a second-floor apartment in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday before jumping herself, police said.

New York City police said they rushed to the building on Rockaway Parkway around 11:24 a.m. ET after receiving reports of serious injuries.

The mother, 24, tossed her daughter out of the window first, according to a statement. The woman jumped after throwing her 2-year-old son out of the window, police said.

The girl landed facedown and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, according to police. The toddler and the mother were also taken to a hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

It's unclear what triggered the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.