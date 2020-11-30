The burial service for a Florida teen fatally shot by a Brevard County sheriff’s deputy earlier this month was interrupted by gunfire that injured the teen’s mother.

Quasheda Pierce, 39, was hit in the leg Saturday by a single gunshot from the “accidental discharge” of a concealed weapon, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened during the service for her son, Sincere Piece, 18, one of the two Black teens fatally shot by a Brevard County deputy during a Nov. 13 attempted traffic stop.

“Initial reports were that a male and female received non-life threatening injuries when shot during a funeral service,” said Brevard County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tod Goodyear in a statement to NBC News. “The female victim is identified as 39-year-old Quasheda Pierce.”

Sincere Pierce. Courtesy Natalie Jackson

The shooter was 16-year-old juvenile whose name authorities haven’t released. He is not cooperating with law enforcement, the officials said.

“The investigation to date, which includes witness testimony and physical evidence, has determined that the single shot allegedly originated from the 16-year-old who apparently experienced an accidental discharge from a firearm concealed on his person during the funeral service,” Goodyear said.

Friends and family were gathered Saturday at Riverview Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Cocoa, Florida, 45 miles east of Orlando, to pay their final respects to the deceased Pierce. The pastor was finishing closing remarks, and flowers were being placed onto Pierce’s casket when the single gunshot threw the 50 mourners into a frenzy, reported Florida Today. Quasheda Pierce was then was heard yelling as stunned mourners rushed to their cars and others stayed to attend to her.

Pierce’s injury was non-life threatening, Goodyear told NBC News.