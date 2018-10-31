Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Associated Press

MONROE, N.C. — The mother of a 1-year-old who was swept into floodwaters created by Hurricane Florence has been charged in the boy's death.

The Union County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page Dazia Ideah Lee, 20, of Charlotte is charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving on a closed or unopened highway.

Kaiden Lee-Welch died after being swept away in rushing waters from Richardson Creek, North Carolina. Union County Sheriff's Office

Lee told news outlets she wasn't from the area and was unfamiliar with the roads. Authorities said the water from a rain-swollen creek pushed her car off the road and left her stuck in a group of trees on the night of Sept. 16.

Lee said she was able to get Kaiden Lee-Welch out of the car, but the water caused her to lose her grip.

Multiple law enforcement teams searched for Kaiden that night and again in the morning, when his body was found.

Sheriff Eddie Cathey stated, “The tragic death of this child and the circumstances surrounding this case are heartbreaking. We continue to pray for all those suffering as a result of this child’s death. However, after a very thorough investigation and taking all facts into consideration and applying the law, we feel that these charges are appropriate.”