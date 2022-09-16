Mother charged after second 6-week-old infant dies as a result of co-sleeping

An Ohio mother was charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangering after her 6-week-old baby died as a result of co-sleeping almost a year to the date that another 6-week-old baby belonging to the same woman died as a result of co-sleeping, prosecutors said.

Brooke Hunter was warned of the dangers of co-sleeping following the first death, Amy Clausing, an assistant prosecuting attorney with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, said in a statement.

"Because of the prior incident, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office ruled the second child’s death a homicide," the statement said.

The second incident happened on June 22, 2022, while the first death occurred "almost exactly one year prior," Clausing said.

About 3,500 infants die of sleep-related deaths each year in the U.S., according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The number has fallen drastically since the 1990s when "national efforts to promote infant safe sleep, mainly through the Back-to-Sleep campaign" educated caregivers about safe sleep for infants, according to the National Library of Medicine.

In addition to recommending that babies be put to sleep on their backs on a flat surface with nothing in the crib or bassinet until the age of 1, the American Academy of Pediatrics discourages bed-sharing.

"The AAP understands and respects that many parents choose to routinely bed share for a variety of reasons, including facilitation of breastfeeding, cultural preferences, and belief that it is better and safer for their infant," says the AAP on its website. "However, based on the evidence, we are unable to recommend bed sharing under any circumstances."

"The risk of sleep-related infant death while bed sharing is 5 to 10 times higher when your baby is younger than 4 months olds," according to the AAP.