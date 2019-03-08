Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 8, 2019, 2:38 PM UTC By Minyvonne Burke

A Los Angeles elementary school student's mother claims her son was forced to urinate in a trash can in his classroom, and then wear garbage bags to cover his wet clothing.

"No child deserves to be treated this way," Sonia Mongul said during a news conference Thursday.

Mongul said the alleged incident happened in November when her 8-year-old son asked his teacher at Manhattan Place Elementary School in Los Angeles if he could use the restroom and was told that he could not go during class.

When the child said he could not wait any longer, the teacher allegedly told him to go in a trash can at the front of the room, Mongul said.

"He got some urine on himself in the process. He went to the nurse's office. He received no help," she said. That's when the little boy was given trash bags to wear over his wet clothes, according to Mongul, who said she was never alerted to the incident by the school.

Manhattan Place Elementary School did not immediately return NBC News' request for comment.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Unified School District said in a statement Thursday that they are looking into the matter and have notified law enforcement officials about the Mongul's claim.

“Los Angeles Unified takes all matters concerning the safety and well-being of our students very seriously. Los Angeles Unified is also conducting an administrative investigation. Due to confidentiality laws, we cannot offer further details at this time," the district said.