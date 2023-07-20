Mother and daughter, 5, dead after being swept away by Connecticut river

A mother and her five-year-old child died after they were believed to have been swept down a river in Connecticut, state police said on Wednesday.

Kelly Dora, 39, of Norwich, and her daughter, Aralye McKeever, were initially reported "lost" on Tuesday just before 5:30 p.m. ET in the Shetucket River in Sprague, about 40 miles southeast from Hartford, Connecticut State Police said in a news release.

State troopers and other first responders launched a search for the mother and child, who were eventually found in the river. Rescue crews initiated lifesaving efforts on the scene before the mother and child were taken to a local hospital by ambulance, authorities said.

The mother was pronounced dead at the hospital, while Aralye was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford. She was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

State troopers and other first responders launched a search for Kelly Dora, 39, of Norwich, and her daughter, Aralye McKeever, who were eventually found in the river. via WVIT

Authorities said foul play was not suspected and that state police would be investigating the fatalities as "untimely deaths."

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an investigation to determine cause and manner of death, state police said.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection put out a separate news release Wednesday saying many rivers and streams in the state are flooded and should be avoided.

“Swimming in or near flooded waterbodies with high waters, swift currents, and moving debris can pose serious dangers,” Paul Copleman, media relations manager for DEEP, said, according to NBC Connecticut.

It was not clear if the Shetucket River was flooded when the deadly incident unfolded.