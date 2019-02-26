Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 26, 2019, 12:58 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 26, 2019, 1:06 PM GMT By Kalhan Rosenblatt

A Pennsylvania woman and her teenage daughter were arrested on Monday in connection with the suspected murder of five of their family members, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Shana S. Decree, 45, and her daughter Dominique Decree, 19, of Morrisville, Pennsylvania, are both accused of killing family members ranging in age from 42 years old to 9 years old.

The women are expected to be charged with five counts of homicide and one count each of conspiracy, according to the district attorney's office.

The victims include Shana Decree’s children, Naa’Irah Smith, 25, and Damon Decree Jr., 13, as well as Shana Decree’s sister Jamilla Campbell, 42, of Trenton, New Jersey, and Campbell’s 9-year-old twin daughters Imani and Erika Allen, the district attorney's office said in a statement.

"This is a terrible tragedy," Bucks County District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub said during a news conference Monday night. "I spoke with the family of all five of the deceased and we're all heart broken."

The bodies were found inside the Robert Morris Apartments during a wellness check at approximately 4 p.m. ET on Monday.

Officials did not specify how the five family members died.

Police are now looking for Joshua Campbell, 17, Shana Decree's nephew, in order to ensure his safety, according to NBC Philadelphia. He is not a suspect, Weintraub said.

Before being taken into custody, Shana Decree and Dominique Decree were both hospitalized, NBC Philadelphia reported, although it was not immediately clear why.

Shana Decree was arraigned Tuesday morning, and was being held without bail, according to NBC Philadelphia. Dominique Decree has yet to be arraigned.

"The people who committed these atrocious acts are now in custody and will be made to pay for their crimes," Weintraub said.