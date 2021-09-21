A mother and daughter in California were arrested and charged with murder after they performed a botched butt implant procedure that resulted in a woman's death, police said.

The incident happened in October 2019 but Libby Adame, 51, and her daughter, Alicia Galaz, 23, weren't arrested until August, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They were booked into jail on Aug. 5 and released after posting bond, online jail records show.

Galaz is scheduled to appear in court in December. A court date has not been set for Adame. It's not clear if they have obtained attorneys.

The victim, Karissa Rajpaul, 26, died Oct. 15, 2019, in a hospital after she went to Adame and Galaz for what police described as an "outlaw buttocks augmentation procedure."

"Shortly afterward, the victim died as a result," a police spokesperson said.

Rajpaul's death is listed as a homicide due to acute cardiopulmonary dysfunction and intramuscular/intravascular silicone injections, according to the medical examiner's office.

Police told NBC Los Angeles that Adame and Galaz performed three butt augmentations on Rajpaul out of a private home.

“She completed all three and died immediately following number three," LAPD Det. Robert Dinlocker said.

He told the news station he believes there could be more victims and urged them to come forward.

"As we looked into this investigation, we did find that it is occurring a lot," Dinlocker said, adding, "The internet is filled with these horror stories where they're cutting the medical-grade silicone with the stuff that you would caulk your windows with."

Authorities told KCAL-TV of Los Angeles that Adame and Galaz claimed they were experts but had no medical training. The mother and daughter have been doing the procedure out of their home since at least 2012, according to the news station.