Mother dies after ATV carrying family submerges in water in Pennsylvania

A mother riding an all-terrain vehicle with her family died Saturday when it submerged in water, according to Pennsylvania authorities.

Jamie Uchic, 37, of Jermyn, Pennsylvania, was killed in an accidental drowning at Aylesworth Park, the Lackawanna County Coroner’s Office told NBC News on Monday.

The park is in Archbald, about 115 miles northwest of Newark, New Jersey.

Archbald Police Chief Tim Trently said what appeared to be a puddle was actually four to five feet deep, causing the vehicle to roll over in the water.

Trently said the woman was riding with her family. Her husband rescued their children but was unable to free his wife.

The Times-Tribune in Scranton reported the family’s two children were riding alongside their parents Saturday afternoon on private property in an area that is frequented by ATV riders.

Archbald police did not immediately respond to requests for comment from NBC News on Monday.

After the crash, the man and his children made a long trek on difficult terrain to seek help, and Trently said it was about 45 minutes before crews began responding.

None of Uchic’s relatives could be reached for comment.