Mother finds 16-year-old daughter murdered in bathtub of Texas apartment

Police in Edna, Texas are investigating the murder of a 16-year-old cheerleader who was found dead by her mother in their home's bathtub earlier this week, her family said.

Lizbeth Medina was a cheerleader at Edna High School who had dreams of becoming a nurse, said her aunt Ana Medina. Raised by a single mother, she was close to her grandparents, aunts and uncles. They said that whenever Lizbeth cheered for her high school football team, her face lit up with joy.

Those dreams were cut short when her mother, Jacqueline Medina, came home to Cottonwood Apartments Tuesday around 7 p.m. and found her daughter unresponsive. She called 911, and police arrived to find Lizbeth Medina dead, according to a news release by the Edna Police Department.

"Lizbeth was getting ready to go to school - she was still in her pajamas," said Ana Medina. "We have no information right now about anything. We just want answers."

Lizbeth Medina. Courtesy Ana Medina

Investigators would not specify what led them to believe the cause of Medina’s death was murder, stating that the investigation is ongoing.

Police said they still have not identified a suspect responsible for Lizbeth’s death. They increased patrols in the area, and are working to bring the perpetrator to justice, Edna Police Chief Rick Boone said in a Facebook post.

Lizbeth's family is asking anyone with information or security camera footage that could help the investigation come forward to police.

Jacqueline Medina gave birth to Lizbeth when she was 16, and raised her in Grand Island, Nebraska, said her aunt Ana Medina. The mother and daughter moved to Edna last year, when Jacqueline got a new job in renewable energy.

"My sister is inconsolable. Any mother would understand the pain she's going through," said Ana Medina.

Lizbeth's family set up a GoFundMe to raise funds for a funeral and memorial. They tried to arrange a candlelight vigil for Lizbeth tomorrow, but it was canceled by the high school due to concerns about the suspect still being on the loose, said Ana Medina.

Edna High School could not be reached for comment.

Edna is a small city in Jackson County with a population of less than 6,000.

The community came together to support Lizbeth's family, sending cookies, T-shirts memorializing Lizbeth and messages of support, Ana Medina said.

"Lizbeth was outgoing and confident — someone willing to take off her shirt to give it to someone else. She was always there for everybody — charming, young, and full of energy. That was all just cut short," the aunt added.