Mother, grandmother and grandfather accused of caging children in Alabama

When authorities conducted a welfare check at the residence, they found four children and two wooden cages that had hasps and locks.
One of the wood constructed cages
One of the wood constructed cages.Lee County Sheriff's Office Investigations

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Janelle Griffith

A mother, grandmother and grandfather in Alabama who are accused of locking children in makeshift wooden cages were arrested Wednesday.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones announced the arrests of Kylla Michelle Mann, 30, Pamela Deloris Bond, 66 and James H. Bond, 69, on Wednesday.

Pamela Deloris Bond, 66, Kylla Michelle Mann ,30, and James H. Bond 69.Lee County Sheriff's Office Investigations

The sheriff’s office said it received information Monday in regard to possible child abuse at a residence in Smiths Station, which is about 8 miles from Phenix City near the Georgia border.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

When authorities conducted a welfare check at the residence, they found four children, ages 3, 4, 10 and 11. They also discovered two wooden cages that had hasps and locks.

Investigators said they learned that the children had been locked in the cages on multiple occasions. Among the images from the home released by the sheriff's office was one of a crib with what appear to be wood slates over it.

One of two cribs found at the home in Smiths Station in southeast Lee County.Lee County Sheriff's Office Investigations

A fifth child, an 8-month-old who was not present at the time of the welfare check, is also believed to have lived at the residence.

All five children have been removed from the home and are in the care of the county, the sheriff's office said.

On Wednesday, the suspects were each charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse of a child less than 6 years of age and two counts of reckless endangerment. Pamela Bond is also charged with one count of tampering with physical evidence. She is being held on a $123,000 bond.

Bail was set at $122,000 for James Bond and Mann. The three were still being held at Lee County Detention Center as of Thursday morning.

Image: Janelle GriffithJanelle Griffith

Janelle Griffith is a breaking news reporter for NBC News. 