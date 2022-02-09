Mother of Kentucky girl, 4, last seen in 2020 is arrested

Authorities believe a 4-year-old Kentucky girl who was last seen in person more than a year ago may be in danger, and have arrested the girl's mother as they investigate the disappearance.

Serenity Ann McKinney. Shelby County Sheriff's Office

Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen Dec. 24, 2020, by family members, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a news release. Extended family members reported Serenity missing to Shelby County deputies last week.

Cameron said her relatives have "concerns that Serenity is in danger" and urged the public to contact law enforcement with any information.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the girl’s last location is unknown but she may have been in the Shelby, Jefferson, or Bullitt county areas. Her parents are refusing to cooperate with the investigation, they said in the post.

Her mother, Catherine McKinney, and McKinney's boyfriend, Dakota Hill, were both arrested Sunday in Kansas, according to NBC affiliate WAVE of Louisville.

Shelby County Sheriff Mark Moore told the news station that the two were arrested on a charge of custodial interference.