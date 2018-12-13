Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Minyvonne Burke

The mother of a Colorado woman missing for nearly three weeks is pleading for answers, saying her daughter is not the type of person to disappear.

"I can’t think of anywhere she’s ever gone where she hasn’t told me," Cheryl Berreth said on NBC's Today Show. "It’s just not in her character to do something, to just take off and be gone."

Kelsey Berreth, 29, has been missing since Thanksgiving. Police said she was last seen in public on Nov. 22 shopping with her 1-year-old daughter at a Safeway grocery store in her hometown of Woodland Park.

In surveillance footage posted Tuesday on the police department's Facebook page, Berreth is seen entering the store wearing jeans, sneakers and a tan shirt.

She wasn't reported missing until Dec. 2 by her mother.

A missing person poster on Kelsey Berreth, seen on the Woodland Park, Colo., Police Department's Facebook page on Dec. 10, 2018. Berreth was last seen with her 1-year-old daughter at a supermarket on Thanksgiving in Woodland Park, where she's lived since 2016. Her mother reported her missing Dec. 2. Woodland Park Police Department / AP

"I still know somebody knows where she’s at," Cheryl said. "Somebody has seen her. There’s more info out there. Somebody just needs to realize, recognize, say something."

Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young said at a press conference this week that before Berreth vanished she met up with her fiancé, Patrick Frazee, to drop their 1-year-old daughter off with him. The couple doesn't live together, he said.

Frazee — who said in a statement Wednesday via his lawyer that he is cooperating with the investigation — told authorities that he last spoke to Berreth on Nov. 25 when she sent him a text message. The details of that message weren't made public, and Frazee's attorney said his phone is currently in police custody.

Berreth's employee, Doss Aviation, also received a text message from her phone on Nov. 25, police said. She told the company, where she works as a flight instructor, that she needed time off.

Adding to the mystery, De Young said Berreth's phone pinged to a location near Gooding, Idaho, about 800 miles away, around 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 25.

Cheryl, who lives in Idaho, said on Today that Gooding is not near her home and her daughter never mentioned any travel plans.

"Never has she gone anywhere without saying anything," she reiterated. "It's just not like her."

Cheryl said nothing seemed amiss during her last phone call with her daughter. She said the two spoke on Thanksgiving about a recipe and Christmas.

"Small talk basically," she said. "Her voice was fine. It was a normal day for her."

De Young said the case is being treated as a missing person, and they "have not identified anyone as a suspect."