Feb. 13, 2019, 7:22 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith

You could call it the mother of all pickup lines.

A mother with matchmaking on her mind may have taken it a step too far — all the way to the campus of Towson University in Maryland, where she allegedly sought out prospective dates for her son.

The woman in her 50s approached female students in two campus buildings Feb. 6 and 7, showing them a picture on her cellphone and asking if they would date her son, the university's police department told NBC News on Wednesday.

Police released images of the woman who is suspected in three related incidents last week.

University officials issued a campus incident advisory "to heighten awareness and inform the community of incidents that may impact their safety and security," Chief Charles Herring said.

The woman's reported behavior "may cause concern," he said.

University officials say the woman is not being sought for a criminal investigation.

"We are just trying to ID her at this point," university spokesman Sean Welsh said.