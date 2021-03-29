Mother of six killed in North Carolina road rage shooting, police say

A Pennsylvania mom of six was killed in a road rage shooting in North Carolina while on vacation to celebrate her wedding anniversary, authorities said.

On Friday, the Robeson County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina announced a $10,000 reward for information that will lead to the suspect.

Shortly before 12 p.m Thursday, officers responded to a report of a person shot on Interstate 95 in Lumberton, North Carolina, about 95 miles southwest of Raleigh, the sheriff's office said.

Julie Eberly, 47, of Manheim, Pennsylvania, was found shot through the passenger door in a vehicle with her husband, Ryan Eberly, police said. She was taken to Southeastern Health in Lumberton, where she later died, authorities said.

Julie Eberly, a mother of six who was fatally shot in a road rage incident in North Carolina.

Ryan, who was driving, was uninjured, according to police.

The couple's vehicle came close to the suspect's vehicle when Ryan was merging onto a lane, police said. That prompted the driver of the other vehicle to move to the passenger's side of the victim's car, roll down his window, and fire "multiple shots into the passenger door," police said.

The shooter's vehicle was described as a silver or gray 2010 Chevrolet Malibu or Impala "with tinted windows and possibly with chrome around the window frame," police said.

The couple was headed to South Carolina for a "get away" trip to celebrate their wedding anniversary, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a Facebook post.

On Friday, Wilkins said that investigators were still looking for the gunman and trying to find video footage of the shooting.

Wilkins said he spoke with Ryan and her in-laws, who he said "were so appreciative of the outpouring of support they have received not only from their home community in Pennsylvania but our community as well."

The sheriff said he was thankful for the people of Robeson County who provided their help in the investigation.

“It literally brings tears to my eyes to know that you have come forward in such a way to want to assist this family especially as they are from out of state. That alone speaks volumes,” Wilkins said.

He added that the couple's six children were at home with their grandparents at the time of the shooting.

“My heart goes out to this family and I ask that everyone reading this stop and pray for this entire family,” he said.