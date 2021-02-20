Mother and son from Iowa arrested in Capitol riot, FBI says

An Iowa mother and her son were arrested Friday in connection with the riot Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, the FBI said.

Deborah Sandoval, of Des Moines, and Salvador Sandoval Jr., of nearby Ankeny, were arrested on federal warrants, the FBI said in a statement.

The pair appear to be at least the second mother and son to be arrested in connection with the riot, which occurred as Congress was to count the electoral votes affirming President Joe Biden's victory over then-President Donald Trump.

Both Sandovals face charges that include violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, according to the FBI.

Deborah Sandoval also faces a count of impeding or disrupting the orderly conduct of government, and her son faces a count of obstructing, impeding or interfering with law enforcement.

But what exactly they allegedly did that day is not clear. Court documents that would normally spell out the facts of the case appeared to be sealed, according to online records.

It appears from records that both were also ordered released from custody. An email to a federal public defender listed as representing them in a hearing Friday was not immediately returned.

A voice message left with a number that appears to belong to Deborah Sandoval was not returned Friday night, and a phone number for her son could not immediately be found.

The riot led to five deaths, including a Capitol Police officer. Trump was impeached on an article charging him with "incitement of insurrection," but he was acquitted by the Senate, which failed to reach the two-thirds majority needed. Seven Republican senators voted to convict.

Another mother and son, Leslie Marie Eisenhart and Eric Gavelek Munchel have also been charged in connection with the Capitol riot.

Eric Munchel, of Tennessee, was seen in a widely circulated photo inside the Senate chamber with plastic restraints, and he has been called "zip tie guy" by some.

A father and son, James Uptmore and Chance Uptmore, of Texas, have also been charged, as was another father and son pair, Kevin Seefried and Hunter Seefried of Delaware.

More than 200 people have been federally charged in the riot.