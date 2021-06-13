Mother, son of prominent South Carolina family found shot dead; grandfather dies days later

A mother and son from a prominent South Carolina family were found dead in an apparent double homicide last week, and days later a man who was the son's grandfather and mother's father-in-law also died.

Police said they discovered Paul Murdaugh, 22, and his mother, Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, shot dead Monday at the family’s home in rural Islandton, South Carolina, about 65 west of Charleston.

Three days later, the death of prosecutor Randolph Murdaugh III, 81, was announced by his law firm. A cause of death has not been released.

Paul Murdaugh had been slated to go to trial for three felonies related to the 2019 death of Mallory Beach, 19, in a boating accident. Authorities allege he was driving a boat intoxicated when he crashed, sending Beach overboard. Her body was found a week later.

Few details have been released regarding Paul and Maggie Murdaugh's deaths, which are being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and authorities in Colleton County.

Deputies responded to the scene Monday after receiving a call that two people were found dead, according to NBC Charleston affiliate WCBD. Sources tell the affiliate it does not appear to be a murder-suicide.

Beach's family said they are praying for the Murdaughs.

"Having suffered the devastating loss of their own daughter, the family prays that the Murdaughs can find some level of peace from this tragic loss," a family lawyer told WCBD. "They would like the family and the community to know that their thoughts and continued prayers are with the Murdaughs."

Randolph Murdaugh III was a former 14th Circuit Solicitor, and the family was known throughout the Lowcountry. His father and grandfather also held the job as prosecutor for Allendale, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties.

His son, Alex Murdaugh, father of Paul and widower to Maggie, is also a lawyer in the area.