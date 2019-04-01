Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 1, 2019, 4:59 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

The mother of a South Carolina college student who was killed after she mistook a car for her Uber ride pleaded with a judge to keep the man charged in her daughter's death in jail.

Nathaniel D. Rowland, 25, was arrested Saturday morning in connection with the murder of Samantha Josephson, who was reported missing on Friday afternoon after she failed to return home after a night out with friends.

Samantha Josephson Columbia Police Department via AP

Josephson's body was discovered in a wooded area about 65 miles from Columbia in Clarendon County by two hunters around 4 p.m. Friday.

"I implore the court to deny bail or the posting of a bond. He should never be given the right to walk free again for what he did to my daughter, or given the opportunity to hurt anyone else," Marci Josephson told a judge Sunday at a court hearing.

Rowland, who faces charges of kidnapping and murder, waived his right to appear in court. Another judge will decide at a later date if a bond should be issued, according to NBC News affiliate WYFF.

Video surveillance from the morning that Josephson, a senior at the University of South Carolina, went missing showed her getting into the backseat of a black Chevrolet Impala driven by Rowland around 2 a.m. Friday. Investigators said Josephson, 21, had ordered an Uber and they believe she thought Rowland's car was her ride.

Authorities have not said how Josephson died.

Nathaniel David Rowland Columbia Police Department via AP

"There are no words to describe the immense pain his actions have caused our family and friends," Marci said as she got emotional. "He's taken away a piece of our heart, soul and life. Shame on him. We thought we would be here to see his evil face. I can not fathom how someone could randomly select a person, a beautiful girl, and steal her life away. His actions were senseless, vile and unacceptable."

Rowland was taken into custody around 3 a.m. Saturday after police recognized his vehicle from the surveillance footage and conducted a traffic stop. Rowland tried to flee on foot but was quickly caught by officers.

Police Chief William H. Holbrook said Josephson's cellphone was found in Rowland's car as well as a bottle of bleach, germicidal wipes and a "large amount" of blood that was later matched to Josephson.

Police also said the child-safety locks were activated in the car, preventing anyone in the back from escaping.

Rowland has been booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia, according to online jail records. Those records do not list attorney information.