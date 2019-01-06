Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Janelle Griffith

The mother of a Las Vegas woman wanted for allegedly using a stolen car to run over and kill a nail salon owner who chased her for failing to a pay for a $35 manicure is urging her daughter to turn herself in.

"You can't run, baby," Sharon Whipple told ABC News. "You cannot run. You have to come forward, baby."

Krystal Whipple, 21, of Las Vegas. Clark County Detention Center / Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP

A manhunt is underway for her daughter, Krystal Whipple, 21, who is accused of killing Ngoc Q. Nguyen, a nail salon owner and mother of three.

Authorities said she tried to pay for her manicure with a fraudulent credit card and then told Nguyen that she was going to her car to get cash before beginning to drive away.

Las Vegas police released storefront security footage of the incident that shows Nguyen, 51, of Garden Grove, California, jumping on the front of a black convertible sedan before being dragged beneath the car as it speeds away. Police said the car was reported stolen from a rental agency last month. It was later found abandoned.

On Thursday, police released a 2018 jailhouse photo of Krystal Whipple and asked the public's help in finding her.

Sharon Whipple apologized to Nguyen's family.

"I am so sorry that you lost your mom and I couldn't imagine how you feel," she told ABC News. "And I hope that you find it in your heart to forgive my daughter and my family."