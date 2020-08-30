Mother who tried to shoot, fight off kidnapper gets child back

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A woman who tried unsuccessfully to shoot and fight off a kidnapper was reunited with her one-year-old boy Saturday, police in suburban Atlanta said.

The kidnapping took place about 12:30 p.m. in Chamblee, Georgia, when an Acura SUV drove up to the victim, who was not identified, as she was walking home with baby Mateo Alejandro Montufar-Barrera in a stroller, according to statements from Chamblee police and the FBI.

The driver got out, pointed a gun to her hip, looked in the stroller and tried to grab the boy, police said. The mother got a hold of the gun and tried to shoot the man, but the weapon didn't fire, they said.

Another suspect got out of the passenger side of the SUV and grabbed Montufar-Barrera before getting back in the vehicle with the baby as the mother faced off with the other man, Chamblee police said.

Her fight was fruitful: Police said she tore off a piece of the passenger's shorts and got one of his shoes, evidence promptly posted to social media by the FBI as an Amber Alert went out for the 1-year-old.

Authorities later discovered the plate number of the SUV and distributed that to the public, as well, the Chamblee department said.

At 5 p.m., Georgia State Patrol troopers spotted the SUV in Carrolton, about an hour's drive from Chamblee, took custody of the unharmed child and arrested two suspects, Chamblee police said.

The baby was reunited with his mother.

UPDATE: Mateo Alejandro Montufar-Barrera has been located safely and has been reunited with his mother. pic.twitter.com/Ve5AsvJzHd — FBI Atlanta (@FBIAtlanta) August 29, 2020

The investigation into the kidnapping was being conducted by the FBI. The identities of the two suspects were not not released.