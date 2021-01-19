Motorcyclist killed after hundreds of bikers drive 'recklessly' throughout San Francisco

Hundreds of motorcyclists driving recklessly on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge resulted in one person killed and another in police custody.

A group of roughly 500 motorcycles, dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles were spotted driving "in a reckless manner and performing stunts and wheelies" on the bridge just after 3 p.m. on Sunday, the California Highway Patrol said in a press release.

Several of the bikers were reported to be driving in the wrong direction down the highway.

A video posted on social media shows the motorcyclists driving in the two center lanes against the flow of traffic while vehicles slowly travel in the outer lanes.

"The reckless driving behavior continued throughout the City of San Francisco," the police statement said.

Later that evening, two motorcyclists riding on one bike broke away from the larger group. Police located them and approached them on foot, the highway patrol said.

The bike sped off and "the motorcyclist attempted to jump over the concrete median wall."

One of the riders, a man in his 20s, was ejected and landed in the road where he was fatally struck by a pick-up truck, police said.

The other rider on the bike, a 21-year-old man from Stockton, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and later arrested on felony charges including evading, engaging in a speed contest and causing injury, accessory to another crime, and homicide, police said.

The investigation into Sunday's incident is ongoing and police are asking for the public's assistance with identifying other motorcyclists who were involved.