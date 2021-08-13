Motorist killed, 9 students hurt after car hits school bus in Indiana

GOSPORT, Ind. — A motorist has been killed and nine students hurt when her car crashed head-on into a school bus in central Indiana.

The 56-year-old bus driver attempted to avoid the woman’s car when the crash occurred about 4 p.m. Thursday near Gosport, state police said.

A preliminary investigation showed the car was traveling erratically and crossed in front of the bus which was carrying a dozen students.

Injuries to the students were not considered life-threatening, police said. They were taken to area hospitals.

Gosport is southwest of Indianapolis.