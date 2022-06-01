Mountain lion wanders into classroom at California high school, officials say

Wildlife authorities in California are trying to remove a baby mountain lion after it wandered into a San Mateo County high school.

The lion was discovered just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in a classroom at Pescadero High School as the custodial staff was preparing to open, a San Mateo County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.

"No students or staff were ever in danger as the school was not in session yet," the spokesperson said.

It's not clear how the lion entered the school. It's currently confined to the classroom.

Officials with the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife are at the school, located about 60 miles southwest of San Jose, trying to safely and humanely remove the animal.

They tried to "let it out on its own," but the lion did not leave because it appears to be "lost and scared," the sheriff's office spokesperson said.

The strange encounter did not delay the start of the school day. Students and staff are currently inside the building but are not using the classroom the lion has occupied, the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.