By Janelle Griffith

Sections of the Pacific Coast Highway in Los Angeles have been shut down due to mudslides and flooding over the weekend, the California Department of Transportation announced.

The Pacific Coast Highway, a north-south route, will be closed from Las Posas Road in Ventura County to Encinal Canyon Road in Malibu until at least Monday, the department said.

Flash Flood Warnings were issued Saturday night across Southern California, including for Woolsey Fire burn areas of the city of Malibu, Agoura Hills, Oak Park and Westlake Village, along with the Pacific Coast Highway and other areas, according to NBC affiliate KNBC in Los Angeles.

Department of Transportation crews worked through the night Saturday to clear a 40-foot wide debris flow near Yerba Buena Road and Pacific Coast Highway, KNBC said.