Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Twelve Russian intelligence officers have been indicted in connection with hacking of Democratic organizations and Hillary Clinton campaign "with the intent to interfere" in the 2016 election, officials announced Friday.

The charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller and announced by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein come at a diplomatically sensitive time — just days before President Donald Trump has his first formal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

Among the new details: the conspirators allegedly first tried to compromise email accounts used by Clinton's personal office on July 27, 2016, the same day that Trump appeared to urge Russia to go after her emails at a campaign press conference in Florida.

Rosenstein, who laid out the allegations at a news conference that began while Trump was meeting with Queen Elizabeth in London, said he had briefed Trump earlier in the week and that the president was "fully aware" of the charges in the indictment.

Read the full indictment here

The court papers say that the defendants — two of whom were also charged with orchestrating attacks on state election systems — disseminated emails stolen from the Democrats through online personas Guccifer 2.0 and DC Leaks.

They used spearphishing techniques to steal user names, passwords and emails and paid for the operation with bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, the indictment alleges.

"The goal of the conspiracy was to have an impact on the election," Rosenstein said, adding that the indictment does not allege the Russian conduct changed the vote count or outcome of the 2016 election that put Trump in the White House.

Mueller, who has been investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion by the Trump campaign for more than a year, says the 12 defendants in Friday's indictment are members of GRU, Russia’s military intelligence agency.

They allegedly used fake identities and bogus accounts to trick volunteers and employees of Clinton’s 2016 campaign and gain access to usernames and passwords that they used to steal emails and hack into other computers.

They allegedly also hacked into the networks of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the Democratic National Committee.

In February, Mueller brought charges against 13 Russian nationals who allegedly carried out a campaign of information warfare — some of it supporting Trump and disparaging Clinton — that he said was aimed at meddling in the 2016 election.