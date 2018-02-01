Mueller discussed presidential subpoena with Trump lawyers, report says

The disclosure follows closely on the publication by The New York Times of almost four dozen questions it said Mueller wants to ask the president. They include questions about Trump's ties to Russia, his firing of FBI Director James Comey and whether he tried to interfere with Mueller's investigation.

NBC News hasn't independently verified the Times or Post reports.

Mueller discussed a subpoena in a meeting in early March, The Post reported — before John Dowd, the lead outside attorney advising Trump on the Russia investigation, stepped down. The Associated Press reported that Dowd confirmed The Post report.

Special counsel Robert Mueller leaves after a closed meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee in June 2017. Alex Wong / Getty Images file

A source familiar with the proceedings told NBC News on Tuesday night that the president's new legal team, led by former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, is still getting up to speed and that no decisions have been made. A White House official familiar with the proceedings said nothing had been taken off the table.

Trump's personal attorney, Jay Sekulow, said Tuesday night: "We do not discuss conversations we have or have not had with the Office of Special Counsel." Ty Cobb, a member of Trump's White House legal team, had no comment. The Post reported that a spokesman for Mueller declined to comment.