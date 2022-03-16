Multiple dead after crash involving New Mexico university's golf teams, pickup in West Texas

An unknown number of people were killed Tuesday night when a bus carrying members of a New Mexico university’s golf teams and a pickup collided in West Texas, officials said.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Steven Blanco said the head-on collision happened around 8:17 p.m. on a two-lane road about nine miles from the city of Andrews.

The crash involved a vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest’s men’s and women’s golf teams and a pickup, Blanco said.

There were deaths in both vehicles, and both caught fire after the crash, he said.

"Both suffered extremely heavy damage," Blanco said. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Blanco said the university-owned vehicle was transporting the teams from a golf tournament in West Texas. He described it as possibly a passenger van.

It was not immediately clear how many people were inside the vehicle.

Blanco said the university-owned vehicle was transporting the teams from a golf tournament in West Texas. He described it as possibly a passenger van.

It was not immediately clear how many people were in the vehicle.

"We are still learning the details about the accident but we are devastated and deeply saddened to learn about the loss of our students’ lives and their coach," university President Quint Thurman said in a statement.

Thurman identified the coach as Tyler James. A biography on the school's athletics site said James was entering his first season as the head coach of the men's and women's golf program.

"My understanding is that two of our students have survived and have been airlifted to University hospital in Lubbock with serious injuries," Thurman said.

The university, which is in Hobbs, New Mexico, said in a post on social media that the university was attempting to notify family members of the people involved in the accident.

The crash occurred on FM1788 in Andrews County, northwest of Odessa, officials said.