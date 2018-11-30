Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Doha Madani and Associated Press

There are multiple deaths suspected after a small plane crash in Memphis, Indiana, authorities said on Friday afternoon.

Part of the debris field from a small plane crash in Memphis, Indiana, on Friday. WAVE

The plane — a Cessna Citation 525C, according to authorities — crashed in a heavily wooded area at about 11:30 a.m., and none of the debris was "what people would easily recognize as an aircraft," Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel said at a news conference Friday.

Early information indicated there may have been three people on board, according to both the Indiana State Police and Federal Aviation Administration.

The private jet, which is usually designed to hold about 10, was on its way to the Chicago Midway Airport when it disappeared from air traffic radar, according to the FAA.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.