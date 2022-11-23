Multiple fatalities in shooting at Virginia Walmart, police say

Multiple people are dead, including a gunman, in a shooting Tuesday night at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, a police official said.

The number of people deceased was not clear. People were also injured, but a number was not given.

The shooting was reported to police shortly after 10 p.m., police Officer Leo Kosinski told reporters, according to video from a reporter for NBC affiliate WAVY of Portsmouth, Virginia.

Police believe the shooting happened inside the Walmart, Kosinski said. One person was found deceased outside the store, he said.

"We believe it’s only one shooter, and we believe that one shooter is deceased right now,” Kosinski said.

Law enforcement investigate a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va., on Tuesday. WAVY

The city of Chesapeake also tweeted that the shooter is dead, citing police. “Our first responders are well-trained and prepared to respond; please give them space to do so,” the city said.This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.