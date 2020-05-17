LOS ANGELES — As many as 10 firefighters were injured Saturday in an explosion at a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
"Firefighters have moved to a defensive posture for fire attack, and a medical branch has been created for treating and transporting injured firefighters," the LAFD said in a statement.
The department initially said about 10 firefighters were down after an explosion at a one-story commercial building in the Toy District. More than 230 firefighters were at the scene, it said.
"My thoughts are with our brave @LAFD firefighters," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted Saturday evening. "Closely tracking this situation as we continue to get more information."
The first report of a fire was recorded at 6:26 p.m., according to the department.
After firefighters arrived, an explosion was reported, a "mayday" call went out and the blaze might have spread to "multiple buildings," according to a subsequent LAFD statement.
Footage from NBC Los Angeles showed first responders appearing to get a handle on the blaze as night fell. Two LAFD helicopters were on standby to take injured firefighters to a hospital, the station reported.
At least some of the firefighters were said to have suffered significant injuries.
Andrew Blankstein reported from Los Angeles and Dennis Romero from San Diego.