Multiple injuries after school bus crashes in Colorado

A school bus crashed in Colorado on Thursday after it was struck by another vehicle, and around 20 people have been transported to a hospital with injuries described as ranging from minor to serious, officials said.

The accident between a bus and another vehicle occurred shortly after 4 p.m. local time (5 p.m. ET) north of Hudson, which is northeast of Denver, officials and NBC affiliate KUSA reported.

The Colorado State Patrol said on Twitter that none of the injuries are known to be life threatening. It said a vehicle traveling south drifted into the northbound lanes and hit the bus, and the bus rolled 1 ¼ times.

Casey Pearson, a spokesperson with Greeley-Evans Weld County School District 6, said the bus had 35 people on board, including 29 students and four chaperones. Aerial video showed the school bus on its side in an area off to the side of the road.

North Colorado Hospital said it received 15 patients from the crash — two adults and 13 minors — one patient was in serious condition and was being transported to another hospital for further care. Four patients are in fair condition, eight were in good condition and two patients were treated and released, it said.

Children’s Hospital in Denver said it had six patients ranging in age from 15 to 18 years old, and all were in good and fair condition.

The Colorado State Patrol said on Twitter earlier that the call for the accident was made at 4:09 p.m. and that approximately 20 people were transported with injuries.

It was not clear from KUSA where the bus was coming from when the crash occurred. The Denver Post newspaper reported that the bus was returning from an amusement park at the time of the accident, citing Pearson.