Dozens of injuries after school bus crashes in Colorado

Nearly 30 people were rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a school bus collided with a pickup truck and rolled over on a rural road northeast of Denver, officials said.

The injuries ranged from minor to serious, although none appeared to be life-threatening, the Colorado State Patrol tweeted following the crash at 4 p.m. local time (6 p.m. ET).

Emergency vehicles rushed to the scene near Hudson, about 30 miles from Denver, and found the school bus on its side in a dirt area after having rolled over 1-1/4 times. A tire and debris were scattered across the road.

Colorado State Patrol said the driver of the truck appeared to have crossed the median and collided with the school bus after the driver possibly fell asleep at the wheel. The driver was not hurt, and police did not immediately say if the person faced any charges.

Casey Pearson, a spokesperson with Greeley-Evans Weld County School District 6, said the school bus had 35 people on board, including 29 students and four chaperones.

Local hospitals treated 29 people from the crash.

North Colorado Hospital said it received 17 patients from the crash — three adults and 14 minors — one patient was in serious condition and was being transported to another hospital for further care. Four patients were in fair condition, eight were in good condition and two patients were treated and released, it said.

Platte Valley Medical Center told NBC affiliate KUSA it had accepted six patients ranging in ages 15 to 18. Five of the six patients were treated and released, and one remained in good condition.

Children's Hospital in Denver said it had six patients.

The Colorado State Patrol tweeted Thursday that the call for the accident was made at 4:09 p.m. and that approximately 20 people were transported with injuries.

It was not clear from KUSA where the bus was coming from when the crash occurred. The Denver Post reported that the bus was returning from an amusement park at the time of the accident, citing Pearson.