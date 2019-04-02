Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 2, 2019, 4:10 AM GMT / Updated April 2, 2019, 5:11 AM GMT By Andrew Blankstein and Alex Johnson

LOS ANGELES — Nineteen people were injured Monday night, four of them critically, when chaos erupted in the Los Angeles neighborhood where hundreds had gathered to honor the slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, law enforcement officials said.

Fire officials initially said they were responding to reports that a shot or shots had been fired near the intersection of West Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard in South Los Angeles. But police said reports that shots had been fired didn't appear to be accurate.

Law enforcement officials told NBC News that at least one person had been stabbed. The nature of the other injuries wasn't immediately clear, but numerous people fell or were knocked to the ground as panicked crowds fled the scene.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michael Moore said in an interview on KNX radio that a disturbance, possibly a fight, broke out about 8:30 p.m., which set off "a cascading series of events that caused a lot of turmoil."

"Uncertainty can cause people to swarm and move in these heavy flows," Moore said, adding that in the confusion, "some individuals in the group were attacking or striking someone else."

Police issued a citywide tactical alert as scores of helmeted officers raced to the intersection.

Hussle, whose debut studio album, "Victory Lap," was nominated for Best Rap Album at this year's Grammy Awards, was shot and killed Sunday in the parking lot outside his Marathon Clothing store. A suspect remained at large Monday night.

